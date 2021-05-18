Israeli and Palestinian Arabs from East Jerusalem and the West Bank they joined this Tuesday to denounce the Israeli occupation. They launched a general strike without precedents to protest against the repression and especially against the bombings carried out by the Hebrew state in the Gaza Strip. The day ended in violence.

The Palestinian Fatah movement had called for a “day of wrath” and a general strike for this Tuesday. A call that was also extended to several Israeli Arab cities and “mixed” locations in Israel, where the tension between Jews and Arabs is very high.

Israeli police and soldiers repressed Palestinian protesters in the framework of a general strike in Israel, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Protesters flee tear gas in Jerusalem. Photo: AFP

At least 14 Palestinians they were injured by shots with live ammunition of Israeli soldiers in protests in different parts of the West Bank, reported the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian autonomous government, the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).

Three of the injured were in serious condition, with neck injuries and the abdomen, the Ministry added in a statement. Four other Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets, the note said.

Israel’s Channel 12 television said Palestinian protesters rioted at one of the gates to the Old City of East Jerusalem, the walled citadel that houses holy sites of Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

An Israeli police spokesman told the channel that protesters threw stones and bottles the agents, and that they responded with gases and shots into the air and arrested eight people, including one who attacked an officer.

The strike and the expected protests were called to protest the offensive that Israel is carrying out in Gaza against the Palestinian Islamist movements Hamas, which rules in the region, and Islamic Jihad, and other Israeli policies.

Hamas and the secular Fatah party, which controls the West Bank-based PNA, have called on Palestinians who are citizens of Israel and those living under Israeli occupation in the West Bank to a “day of anger” and protests.

Palestinians carry a wounded in the West Bank. Photo: AFP

The Gaza Strip is geographically separated of the West Bank through the territory of Israel.

Jerusalem sits between Israel and the West Bank, and includes a western portion of Israeli sovereignty.

The eastern part of the city, mostly Palestinian, was occupied by Israel in 1967 along with the West Bank and Gaza, and later annexed.

The demonstrations could further amplify the crisis shaking the region after a spasm of violence in Israel between its Jewish and Palestinian citizens and a crackdown on other protests in the West Bank last week.

Coinciding with the offensive in Gaza, Israeli and Israeli Palestinians took to the streets of the “mixed” cities in a rampage, attacking each other and burning shops and cars in the worst wave of violence of its kind in more than two decades.

Some of the worst riots took place in the central city of Lod, where an Israeli Palestinian was shot dead by Jewish extremists on May 10 and a Jewish Israeli died Monday from injuries sustained that day when attacked by Palestinian Israelis.

Riots in Lod, May 12. Photo: AP

More than 370 people were arrested last week in Lod for the riots and clashes, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “intolerable” and “anarchy.

Soldiers were deployed to Lod to assist police, and the city has declared an emergency and is under a night curfew.

Israeli Palestinians are those who stayed in their homes in what is now Israel, and did not go into exile, when the Jewish state was founded in 1948, and they constitute 20% of the Israeli population. Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem in a war in 1967, and the Palestinians want to establish an independent state there, more in Gaza.

Soldiers were deployed to Lod to assist the police, and the city declared an emergency. Photo: Reuters

The strike seeks to repudiate the offensive in Gaza and Israeli policies that according to many activists and human rights groups constitute an apartheid system that denies Palestinian Israelis the rights that Jewish Israelis have.

Israel rejects this characterization and says that all its citizens They are equal Before the Law. He also accuses Hamas of the offensive and inciting violence against Israel throughout the region.

The strike

The strike was called by the Palestinian community in Israel and backed by the West Bank PNA, where schools and all public offices they woke up closed.

Abu Nacer closed his restaurant. Going on strike is the only way for this Palestinian businessman from East Jerusalem to express his solidarity. “More than a strike, it is a day of mourning to pay tribute to the dead in Gaza. May God help them. If the Palestinians of Jerusalem could do more for them … But we live under occupation“, He says.

“It is the first time that we feel the Palestinians so united. The Israeli Arabs they support us, and we also support them, “he says.

Rebhi, who owns the store next door, also lowered the blind. “I am afraid that the next intifada, the great uprising, will not only be against the Israelis, but also against the Palestinian Authority. These officials of ours are helping Israel to oppress us. In particular, cooperating in the field of security.

In their demonstrations, many young Palestinians like this merchant denounce Israeli oppression, but also the collusion of its leaders, whom they consider traitors.

Source: agencies and RFI

AP