On Sunday, 23 people lost their lives during a clash between Armenian and Azerbaijani military forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karbakh region. According to the information, 16 Armenian separatist fighters have been killed in the conflict. At the same time more than 100 people have been injured. There were reports of casualties on both sides in the clash.According to Aljazeera’s report, an Armenian woman and child have also been killed. At the same time, five people of an Azerbaijani family were killed in a shootout by Armenian separatists. The conflict between the two sides continued in the disputed separatist area of ​​Nagorno-Karbakh on Sunday. According to Aljazeera, Armenia has declared martial law. Also, after the violence erupted with the Azerbaijanis over the disputed area, the army mobilization order has been issued.

ALSO READ: Battle of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Turkey provoking war

According to the information, there was fierce firing between the two countries on Sunday. Armenia has accused neighboring Azerbaijan of damaging settlements in the Nagorno-Karbakh region. At the same time, Azerbaijan has described the conflict as part of the protest. The Nagorno-Karbakh region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by Armenian troops. There has been a long-standing dispute over this in both countries.