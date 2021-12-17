Denis Denisov, director of the Institute for Peacekeeping Initiatives and Conflictology, Associate Professor of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, on Friday, December 17, explained to Izvestia why Ukraine and the United States opposed Russia’s resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism.

“The situation with this resolution has already become traditional: Russia is introducing a resolution, the United States and Ukraine are opposed, those states that to one degree or another can be noted as encouraging neo-Nazi movements usually do not vote. Ukraine votes against, therefore it considers this resolution directly directed against it, ”the expert explained.

In addition, according to Denisov, Kiev always has an additional explanation – Ukraine does not vote, since this is a Russian resolution and it makes no difference what its meaning is. The Russian resolution clearly enough spelled out what is meant by Nazism and Fascism, and what the Russian Federation condemns, the conflictologist added.

“For the United States, this is unacceptable, because for a number of their partners one of the most important points of their ideological work in confrontation with Russia is just the glorification of the Nazi and Nazi henchmen who were during the Second World War. This problem exists in the Baltic countries and in some other European countries, ”he said.

At the same time, Denisov noted that 130 countries supported this resolution, which more than clearly demonstrates that most of the world’s states share the position of Russia.

On the eve of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution of Russia on the fight against the glorification of Nazism. Only the United States and Ukraine opposed the document, while 49 countries abstained.

The document recommends that countries take certain measures, “including in the legislative and educational fields, in accordance with their international human rights obligations, in order to prevent the re-examination of the outcome of World War II and the denial of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by During the Second World War”.

In addition, in the document, Russia calls on countries to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by means of the necessary means, including by law. The resolution also condemns the use of educational materials promoting racism, discrimination and hatred based on nationality and religion.