Russia closes 2023 with a new attack on Ukraine, after launching two twin missiles in the city of Kharkiv, which injured 21 people. Russian forces carried out this offensive in response to what they define as a “terrorist attack” by Ukraine on December 30, in the city of Belgorod. Tensions rise in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

A few hours before the start of the new year, on Sunday, December 31, Russia declared that it had attacked “military” targets in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, in the northwest of the country in retaliation for the attack in Belgorod, which the Kremlin made public. yesterday attributing it to Ukraine, and which left 24 people dead and 108 injured, according to the governor of the homonymous region bordering Ukraine, Viacheslav Gladkov.

“In response to this terrorist act, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked decision-making centers and military facilities in the city of Kharkiv,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

However, local Ukrainian authorities claim that the Russians hit civilian buildings. The two missile attacks on the center of Kharkiv, on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, injured at least 21 people, including two minors aged 14 and 16, and a security advisor from a team of German journalists, reported Dmytro Tchoubenko, Kharkiv regional chief prosecutor.

The missiles came from Belgorod, Russia, according to Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, who added:

We are working on repairing damage to medical institutions, residential buildings, shops, public places and means of transportation.

Kharkiv regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshenko said preliminary evidence suggested Russia had used S-300 missiles as surface-to-surface weapons and that one missile hit the Kharkiv Palace hotel and the second hit a residential building in the center of Kharkiv. Three others hit an industrial area, but caused no damage.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, through a statement on Telegram, the offensive aimed to attack decision-making centers and military facilities in Kharkiv and the hotel complex was hit, stating that “representatives of military intelligence and the armed forces of Ukraine who were directly involved in the planning and execution of the terrorist attack on Belgorod.”

The Russian military command also stated that up to 200 foreign mercenaries were in the hotel complex, planning to launch terrorist raids on Russian territory bordering Ukraine.

In kyiv, the spokesman for the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andri Yusov, denied that the attack had hit military targets, telling the Ukrainska Pravda digital media:

The aggressor again attacked civilian and non-military targets. This is a constant practice of the Russian Federation and its terrorist missile attacks, which specifically target civilian infrastructure and civilians.

Rescuers work inside the Kharkiv Palace Hotel, severely damaged by a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on December 30, 2023. REUTERS – STRINGER

This is how the conflict escalates

The conflict has intensified since December 29 when Ukraine claimed to have received one of the largest air attacks by Russia since this war began, which left 39 dead and 160 injured, according to the report of the Ukrainian Interior Minister. Igor Klymenko.

The next day, Russia reported an attack by the Ukrainian army in the Russian city of Belgorod, which left 24 people dead and 108 injured, according to the governor of the homonymous region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The escalation of violence led to two UN Security Council meetings within a 24-hour span, the first convened by kyiv and the second by Moscow.

UN Deputy Secretary of Departments of Political and Peace Affairs Khaled Kiari condemned “all attacks on cities, towns and villages in Ukraine and the Russian Federation” and warned of the “dangers of further escalation and spread of this war.” .

With Reuters and EFE