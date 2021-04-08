The Northern Irish authorities are meeting urgently to manage the escalation of violence in the streets. One more night, protests and riots in Northern Ireland, fueled by the border consequences of Brexit, have taken to the streets of Belfast. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern and condemned the violent acts.

For weeks, unionist discontent has lit the streets when night falls. During the riots on Wednesday 7 April, a bus was abducted and burned at around 6pm on a busy street in Belfast. An episode that has led the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ireland to declare to the RTE network that “the nocturnal outbreaks of violence in Northern Ireland must stop before someone is killed or seriously injured”.

The escalation of violence in the streets worried Dublin before than London, but finally Boris Johnson expressed “his concern”. Now, the Government of Northern Ireland is meeting urgently to manage the situation. However, the political solution to the tensions seems complicated, since the resulting Brexit scenario only intensifies pre-existing divisions.







The post-Brexit map reopens tensions

The agreement between Brussels and London for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union includes a new customs control between the island of Great Britain and that of Ireland, in the area of ​​Northern Ireland, despite the fact that they are the same country. However, there is no visible border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, even if they are two different states and although, since Brexit, the northern territory has not been part of the EU.

The unionists – in favor of remaining tied to London – protest because they consider that the current customs route, a result of Brexit, separates them from the rest of the United Kingdom; which favors the Republicans, who want to unite with the Republic of Ireland, a member of the European Union.

The new border route, included in the annex ‘Ireland Protocol’ to the agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU, was designed precisely to avoid the resurrection of ‘The troubles’ and not to impose a physical separation between the two Irlandes. However, the post-Brexit scenario unleashed the conflict on the other side. Customs control in the ports of Belfast and Lean to prevent British goods from passing from Northern Ireland to Ireland (member of the EU), as well as the shortage of certain products, have revived the embers of the conflict after more than 20 years of peace.

Map of the configuration of the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after the Brexit agreement © France24

Violence escalates amid riots

However, different experts point out that, apart from the material factors related to Brexit, national-religious tensions have also exploded as a social consequence of the pandemic. As has happened in other parts of the world, some of the protagonists of the protests are adolescents, young people and other sectors especially affected by the restrictions imposed for a year.

“Destruction, violence or the threat of violence are completely unacceptable and unjustifiable, whatever the concerns that exist in the different communities,” the Delegate Government of Northern Ireland said in a statement, in which Republicans and unionists share power. .

“Those who intend to use and abuse our children and young people to commit these attacks have no place in our society,” the text states.

The correspondent for the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’ in the area writes that “although no authority has presented conclusive evidence to date, the widespread conviction among Northern Irish society and among its politicians points to unionist paramilitary groups, such as South East Antrim UDA -which are still latent despite the Peace Agreement-, as those responsible for having shaken the waters ”. A breeding ground that shakes the Good Friday Peace Accords signed in 1998, from which the unionist paramilitaries withdrew last March.

“We haven’t seen these kinds of scenes in Northern Ireland for a long time, many thought they were history. I believe that a collective effort must be made to ease the tension, ”declared the Irish Foreign Minister. The official refers to scenes such as throwing bricks, firecrackers or Molotov cocktails from one side to the other of the so-called “Peace Walls” in Belfast, which have divided the city since the fighting began, dubbed “The Troubles” more than fifty years.

Difficult prospects for resolving the situation through dialogue

Political parties, both unionists and republicans, condemn violence and pass the responsibilities on to each other. On the one hand, unionists use the case of the funeral of Bobby Storey, a historical member of the IRA, attended by members of Sinn Fein, as a throwing weapon. It turns out that the forces of order did not sanction those present at the mass burial last June in which the sanitary restrictions were not complied with.

Protests across a “wall of peace” in Belfast. on April 7, 2021. © Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

In fact, the main minister of Northern Ireland, the pro-unionist Arlene Foster, calls for the cessation of the riots, but calls for the resignation of the head of the security forces for his way of handling the funeral case, an issue that fuels anger against the police.

According to police sources cited by Reuters, dozens of riot police have been injured since the start of the protests. But on the other hand, Sinn Fein, among others, accuses Foster and his Democratic Union Party of fueling tensions with their criticism of the customs agreement.

The Irish, Northern Irish and British authorities agree on the need for dialogue to avoid further damage in an officially pacified but deeply divided country. As the Dublin Foreign Minister points out, London’s action is necessary to convince its unionist supporters to stop the violence.