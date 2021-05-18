Rubble, huge rocks, smaller stones, and furniture Al Wehda Street (Unity Street) collapsed, one of the main roads that cross Gaza City and that leads to the now disabled Al Remal hospital, which houses the only official laboratory in the enclave to analyze coronavirus tests. The clashes with Israel are also felt there.

This hospital, which also houses an outpatient center and the units of the Gaza Ministry of Health, was badly damaged during the airstrikes by Israeli warplanes in the early hours of Tuesday, although they were less virulent than the previous nights.

The center also supplied vaccines that have been received so far by some 39,000 people from the two million Palestinian inhabitants that has the enclave.

This new war escalation in Gaza and its trail of destruction add ammunition to the almost permanent health crisis in the strip, overcrowded, blocked for 15 years by Israel, besieged by covid-19 –with more than 90,000 positives since the start of the pandemic– and threatened by a new spike in infections in recent weeks, without being measurable now.

In Nablus, barricades and riots. Photo EFE

The director of the Gaza Health Ministry, Yousef Abu al Reesh, confirmed to Efe that the laboratory had to stop its activityas well as the adjacent clinic, due to the bombings, which injured several doctors, health workers and ministry employees.

The displaced

The Strip’s main laboratory, which was also in charge of supplying vaccines, had carried out more than 2,300 covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, while the risk of a coronavirus outbreak increases in refugee centers, which today reached 58,000 evacuees according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Al Reesh called on the international community and the World Health Organization (WHO) to “guarantee full protection of the facilities of the ministry of health and public hospitals, as well as the entrance of medical supplies necessary to stop the spread of covid-19 “.

The offensive of the Israeli troops, which has already been bombing for nine a.m., has made it difficult for Gazaiti injured, sick or suspected of covid-19 to access medical care.

Eritrean citizens at their home in Ashdod, Israel. AP Photo

“People who feel the symptoms of COVID-19 they couldn’t get to the clinics because they were afraid to leave their homes and go to the clinic to get tested, “Ashraf al Qedra, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, told EFE.

Al Qedra insisted that the attack on these medical facilities is “a very severe crime which contradicts international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention “.

Palestinian security sources and witnesses claimed that Israeli warplanes carried out this early morning dozens of bombings against civilian infrastructures, targeting houses, apartments, buildings, roads and agricultural fields, although the Israeli Army maintains that they only attack military targets of the Palestinian militias of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The escalation of war

The military escalation of the last nine days has claimed life of 213 Palestinians in Gaza -the majority civilians, including 61 children, 36 women and 16 elderly people- and has caused more than 1,400 injuries, compared to the twelve killed in Israeli territory by Hamas rockets.

An Israeli army spokesman clarified that the attacks were targeting tunnel network Gaza’s subways – known as “Metro” – that belong to Hamas and that its militias use to move fighters and transport weapons from one area of ​​the enclave to another.

“Health facilities, mosques, schools, hospitals and water and electricity infrastructures are located in our systems as sensitive infrastructure that must not be attacked“Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israeli Army, said today.

“We take precautions and we try to minimize any damage to sensitive facilities and to the civilian population in general, “he added.

In this latest offensive early Tuesday morning, the Israeli Army employed 60 fighter jets and launched about a hundred missiles in 35 minutes, while Hamas fired about 90 projectiles from the enclave towards Israel, of which 70 were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, which maintains an effectiveness of 90%.

Since last Monday, when this new wave of violence broke out, the Palestinian Islamist militias of the Al Qassam Brigade – Hamas’ military arm – and the Islamic Jihad they have launched 3,440 projectiles towards Israel, more than the 3,393 of the Fifty Day War of 2014.

EFE Agency

PB