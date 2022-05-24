Guadalajara Jalisco.- The conflict that for months has been the protagonist of the University of Guadalajara and the Government of Jalisco seems to have no end, on the contrary, it intensifies prior to the realization of a ‘historic’ march to which the house of studies has summoned arguing to defend the budget that corresponds to it.

A week ago, the UdeG through its social networks invited its teachers, students and graduates to march next thursday may 26 in the city of Guadalajara to claim 140 million pesos to build the Environmental Science Museumamount that the Government of Jalisco refuses to deliver, arguing to prioritize greater needs of the people of Jalisco.

Today, the Government of Jalisco issued a position of the three branches of government in which they seek to dissuade to the students and they say that “the claim of those who control the university is untenable when they accuse unfair budget treatment… The true purpose of the demonstrations in recent months is to recover the preserves of power that this group has had for decades“, they expressed.

In its call launched last week, the university accused that “the budget approved in 2022 for the UdeG is the lowest in the last 10 years”, to which the Government of Jalisco today reversed, saying that “there has been no budget cut neither has the university heritage been affected” and even broke down the money given to the institution in recent years.

“The University of Guadalajara has an ordinary budget of more than 13 BILLION PESOS each year. From 2019 to date, it has received more than 1,260 million pesos from the Government of Jalisco above what is established in the financial agreement for its subsidy , in addition to another 404 million pesos to guarantee salary increases for university personnel”.

Document issued today by the Government of Jalisco and that is signed by the representatives of the legislative, executive and judicial powers.

Also, he added the Government of Jalisco that the autonomy of the UdeG “is academic. That is to say, no one can limit the discussion of ideas, impose an ideology or way of educating, researching and disseminating culture”, however, he added, “for more than three decades the political group that controls the university has distorted the concept of autonomy to justify all kinds of abuses”, as he clarified that economically, the institution depends on the State.

Regarding the “historic” march to which the University of Guadalajara is calling, the government headed by Enrique Alfaro Ramírez stated that “the right to the free expression of ideas is respected… But it is inadmissible that the university community be deceived… to take care of the interests of a political group“, a message with which they try to dissuade students and graduates from going out to the streets to march on May 26.

They concluded their position saying that “The Three Public Powers of Jalisco We are not going to allow those who have kidnapped the University of Guadalajara to put at risk the legacy of Fray Antonio Alcalde, the future of the new generations and the stability of our state. STOP”.

Rector of the UdeG gives reasons to leave

Today’s afternoon, the Rector of the UdeG, Ricardo Villanueva Lomelíissued a new video on his social networks where he explained that with the aforementioned positioning of the three government powers of Jalisco “many people are being pressured to declare and take action against the university” and accused that “they are forced to give a battle without reason and without their will.”

In addition, he criticized the government headed by the emecista Enrique Alfaro Ramirez. “Universities have always been uncomfortable for power, but we are unbearable for those who exercise power in an authoritarian manner… (the reason for this march) is due to the closedness of a ruler who confuses authority with virility and his concept of respect is so authoritarian that the simple fact of dissent is considered an attack and a lack of respect”.

Finally, he chose the reasons for which the house of studies asks the population in general to demonstrate this Thursday, May 26, which you can listen to in the following video: