YoThis Friday, Israel carried out dozens of bombings in Lebanon against Hezbollah, which also fired rockets towards Israeli territory, after the truce proposal presented by the United States and its Western allies did not prosper.

Since last Monday, More than 700 people have died in Lebanon due to Israeli bombings against the Lebanese Islamist movement, supported by Iran and ally of the Palestinian Hamas, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Israeli troops deployed in an area of ​​the Upper Galilee region, northern Israel. Photo:AFP Share

Given this situation, The United States, France, the EU and several Arab countries launched a call for a 21-day ceasefire, which the Israeli authorities rejected, assuring that they will fight Hezbollah “until victory.”

The focus is now on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will speak at the UN General Assembly this Friday around 8:30 am (Colombian time).

Since Monday, The Israeli Air Force has bombed Hezbollah strongholds across the country, forcing more than 200,000 people to leave their homes, according to the UN.

People fleeing southern Lebanon travel with their belongings along the Khaldeh road towards Beirut. Photo:EFE Share

The Jewish State began its intense campaign on Monday with a focus on the south and east of Lebanon, strongholds of the Shiite group Hezbollah, but has also expanded its radius of action to the southern suburbs of Beirut and even areas north of the capital until now unrelated. to violence.

The surge of air actions It already leaves a number of victims in less than a week unprecedented since the Lebanese civil war (1975-1990).

Hezbollah confirms the death of its drone unit chief in Israeli attack in Beirut

An Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut killed the head of Hezbollah’s drone unit on Thursday, both the Islamist movement and the Hebrew State Army reported. The Iranian-backed Lebanese militia said in a statement that the bombing killed Mohamed Srur, born in 1973 and head of the group’s drone unit. The Israeli military had previously noted that “fighter jets attacked and eliminated (Srur), the commander of Hezbollah’s air unit, in Beirut.” Hezbollah says it has fired rockets into the Tiberias area in northern Israel The Lebanese Hezbollah movement announced this Friday that it had fired a barrage of rockets against the Tiberias area, in northern Israel and about 30 km from the border with Lebanon. In a statement, the pro-Iran movement said it had thus responded to Israel’s “savage” bombings against Lebanese towns and civilians. The Israeli army indicated that four drones and several projectiles entered its territory from Lebanon, and specified that several rockets were intercepted. Intense Israeli bombing in Lebanon According to the National News Agency, an official Lebanese media outlet, the Israeli army intensified its shelling overnight, killing at least one family of nine in southern Lebanon.

​In almost a year of violence, more than 1,500 people have died in Lebanon, according to the national disaster department. This balance exceeds that of the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, which left 1,200 dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and about 160 in Israel, mainly soldiers. Israel says it will discuss truce proposal in Lebanon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement this morning announcing that in the coming days officials will meet to discuss the proposed ceasefire in Lebanon mediated by the US and France, and reiterated the “shared” objective. to return the 60,000 displaced people from the north to their homes. “Our teams met (on Thursday, September 26) to discuss the US initiative and how we can advance the shared goal of safely returning people to their homes,” details the statement, which explains that it was earlier in the week when the US shared with Israel “its intention” to present an agreement with other partners. “We will continue these conversations in the coming days,” the text adds. In the statement, Israel says it appreciates the “efforts” of the United States, which it describes as “indispensable to promote stability and security in the region.” Possible Israeli ground operation in Lebanon would be ‘as short as possible’

An Israeli security official said this Friday that a possible ground operation in Lebanon against the Hezbollah movement would be as brief as possible. “We will try to make it as short as possible,” this official, who requested anonymity, told the press. “I think we are preparing for it every day, and it is true that we have that tool” as an option, he added. Internally displaced people in Lebanon already exceed 200,000, according to UN count Internally displaced people due to the armed violence that has been unleashed in Lebanon have exceeded 200,000, said this Friday the representative of the UN Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office in that country, Imran Riza. Through a teleconference from Beirut, Riza specified that as of last Monday, 110,000 displaced people had been registered, a consequence of the first wave of violence that began with the simultaneous explosion in different parts of the country of thousands of communications devices linked to members of the Islamist group. Hezbollah. As of Monday, with the start of Israeli bombings on Lebanon, at least 118,000 more displaced people were registered. More than 30,000 people have arrived in Syria fleeing the new conflict in Lebanon More than 30,000 people have crossed the border into Syria fleeing the conflict that has broken out in Lebanon, with the majority of these being Syrians who fled the armed conflict in their own country, the United Nations Refugee Agency said this Friday. (UNHCR), present at border crossings. Several crossings are being opened 24 hours a day to allow the passage of Syrians and Lebanese, who are being allowed to enter Syria for an indefinite period and without presenting the documents that are usually requested of them.

*With AFP and EFE