The subject was frequent in previous editions in human sciences and language tests

The conflict between Israel and Hamas and the context of the war in the Middle East were topics covered in previous years’ editions of the Enem (National High School Exam). The questions were asked in the human sciences tests and also in languages ​​with texts in English and Spanish on the subject.

A Brazil Agency gathered these questions and the respective templates. The tests in full, as well as the correct answers, can be accessed on site from Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira). Both regular applications and the Enem aimed at adults deprived of liberty and young people under socio-educational measures that include deprivation of liberty, the so-called Enem PPL, were considered.

In 2013, a regular Enem question addressed a change made by Google that started displaying the term Palestine instead of Palestinian territories when the page was accessed from the West Bank. The question was about the reason for the change and the correct answer was the letter D: “recognition of legal authority”.

In 2016, a question from the first day of Enem PPL It contained two excerpts of texts about what happened in the territory between the two World Wars. One of them addressed the growth of Jewish immigration between 1931 and 1935 to Palestine, a period in which this population went from 10% to more than 30% of the local population. The other text dealt with the role of Great Britain in the local context. The correct answer is letter A: “creation of an allied state”.

On the 2nd day of application of the Enem PPL of the same year, there was also, in the Spanish test, a question that addressed the situation in the region. One text dealt with the circumstances in which the first marathon held in the West Bank took place. The majority (70%) of those involved in the race were Palestinians, who proposed a motto and made banners. Question 91 dealt with the runners’ claim and the correct answer was the letter E: “freedom to come and go and play sports”.

In 2017, the English test it contained an excerpt from an Israeli tourist guide, which addressed local cultural and religious issues. The text also dealt with the disagreements between the inhabitants about the ways of conducting the country’s politics. The 1st question asked what the content of the tourist guide was and the correct answer was the letter E: “presents general aspects of the country’s culture to continue attracting foreign tourists”.

In 2018, an issue of Regular Enem stated that, since 1967, the Zionist left advocated that Israel divest itself of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, due to the much higher Arab birth rate. Question 62 addressed what the concern presented in the text would be and the correct answer was the letter B: “search for ethnic pre-eminence over national space”.

In 2019, Enem PPL brought two maps that showed Palestine, the Jewish State and areas of international control, both in 1947 and in 2013. A representation, in images, of the geopolitical conflict. Question 57 addressed what the forces involved in the conflict were looking for in the periods portrayed and the answer was the letter A: “guarantee territorial possession”.

Frequent theme

Teachers interviewed by Brazil Agency They say that this is a topic that appears quite frequently in Enem.

“It is a recurring theme because it fits into many of the skills that the humanities test requires, such as national states, the relationship between citizenship and democracy, the ability to interpret cartographic sources, and maps. As it is content that can be approached in multiple ways, it ends up being the target of many questions”says the history teacher at Mopi school, in Rio de Janeiro, Rafael Duarte.

“It’s a very recurring theme, both at Enem and at state universities. When we talk about conflicts, we always focus on the issue of Israel, Palestine and the Gaza Strip, because in addition to political factors in relation to the occupation of these spaces, there is an economic and also a religious factor.”adds the director of Erem (Reference School in Secondary Education) Escritor Paulo Cavalcanti, in Olinda (PE) and geography teacher at Escola Estadual São José, in Paulista (PE), Patrícia Mesquita.

The teacher emphasizes that knowing the questions from previous exams can help students solve the questions this year. “Now, as the exam approaches, we need to review the questions [de provas] previous ones, that talk about these conflicts not only at Enem, but other universities”recommends.

Since the 7th, news reports from around the world have highlighted the war between Israel and Hamas. The conflict escalated after a Islamic group attack Hamas against Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip.

The war between Israel and Hamas originates from the dispute over territories which were once occupied by different peoples, such as Hebrews and Philistines, from whom Israelis and Palestinians descend. At different times, wars and occupations, they were expelled, retook lands, expanded them and lost them.

Enem 2023 will be administered on the 5th and 12th of November. Test scores can be used to apply for places in public higher education, through Sisu (Unified Selection System), for scholarships in private higher education institutions through ProUni (University for All Program) and for financing from Fies (Fund of Student Financing). In addition to applying for vacancies in foreign institutions that have an agreement with Inep.

With information from Brazil Agency