Artillery fire responds to tank bombing in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, September 28. There has been an escalation of tensions in the sector for several days. They have already claimed a hundred victims according to official reports. But why this renewed violence? Nagorno-Karabakh is a small mountainous territory fought over by Azerbaijan and Armenia, two former republics of the Soviet Union.

4,400 square meters in area, an area twice the size of Corsica: the region is historically located in Azerbaijan, but populated 95% of Armenians. It declared itself independent in 1991. Since then, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has never been resolved. Today, the two countries accuse each other of having started hostilities and show their muscles. In both Yerevan (Armenia) and Baku (Azerbaijan), martial law has been decreed and hundreds of volunteers are recruited to go to the front. A resurgence of nationalism with regional powers getting involved.

