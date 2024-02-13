Azerbaijan announced a military operation against the Armenian Armed Forces in the Syunik region

Units of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan conducted a military operation on the border with Armenia, calling it a “retaliation operation.” A post of the Armenian Armed Forces (AF) was attacked near the settlement of Nerkin Khanda, Syunik region.

On February 13, units of the State Border Service carried out a “revenge operation” in response to the provocation committed yesterday by the Armenian Armed Forces GPS of Azerbaijanpress service

The Armenian Armed Forces post was completely destroyed

The department’s press center reported that as a result of the operation, the combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces, where on February 12, according to the State Border Service, Azerbaijani soldiers were fired upon, was completely destroyed, and “the combat positions fell silent.”

In addition, information was received about serious casualties among the personnel of the combat post.

Every provocation by the Armenian side aimed at aggravating the operational situation on the conditional state border of Azerbaijan – Armenia will henceforth be met with more serious and decisive measures

The Azerbaijani border service indicated that only the military-political leadership of Armenia bears responsibility for what happened.

Photo: Sergei Grits / AP Photo

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces ceased fire in the direction of the Armenian positions at 9:30 (8:30 Moscow time). Later in the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reportedthat four people did not survive the shelling from the Azerbaijani side. Another one was injured.

The attack was preceded by shelling by Azerbaijani military personnel

According to Caliber.Az, on February 12, in the Zangilan direction, an Armenian sniper wounded Azerbaijani soldier. He was evacuated to a medical facility by helicopter. The situation was recorded by CCTV cameras.

In addition, on the same day at 20:50 and 23:40, units of the Armenian Armed Forces from their positions in the direction of the settlement of Chinarly in the Tovuzgalin region fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Kokhanabi in the Tovuz region.

Subsequently, Baku and Yerevan exchanged accusations of shelling of their positions on the border.

Yerevan offered Baku to sign a non-aggression pact

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on January 28 that Yerevan invited Baku to sign a non-aggression pact. He explained that the document is necessary if the process of signing a peace treaty drags on. The Prime Minister noted that Armenia proposed to Azerbaijan to introduce a mechanism for mutual arms control.

In December 2023, Azerbaijan and Armenia published a joint statement on measures to resolve the conflict. Then the parties agreed to a mutual exchange of some prisoners, and also intended to “take tangible steps to strengthen mutual trust.”

The statement stated that the parties noted the existing historical opportunity to achieve the long-awaited peace in the region.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are negotiating a peace treaty. One of the serious obstacles was the issue of demarcation of the common section of the border.