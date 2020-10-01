Laurent Leylekian, specialist in Asia Minor and the South Caucasus, deciphers the geopolitical stakes of this war, which has lasted for several decades.

A unanimous appeal. Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and American President Donald Trump called on Thursday, October 1, in a joint statement to “the immediate cessation of hostilities” in Nagorno-Karabakh, this separatist Azerbaijani territory supported by Armenia. For five days, the fighting between the‘Azerbaijan and Armenia are bloody. The resumption of clashes, the most serious since 2016, raise fears of an open war between Baku and Yerevan, capable of destabilizing an already fragile area where the interests of many powers are in competition.

Russia, France and the United States, which co-chair the Minsk Group created in 1992 to seek an agreement between the two countries, have not succeeded in finding a lasting settlement of the conflict in this territory mainly populated by Armenians and having seceded from Azerbaijan. A war at the turn of the 1990s had left 30,000 dead there.

Laurent Leylekian, specialist in Asia Minor and the South Caucasus, provides an update for franceinfo on the geopolitical issues of this conflict and on the possible role of international actors in resolving the crisis.

Franceinfo: What are the stakes for Azerbaijan and Armenia in this conflict?

Laurent Leylekian : For Azerbaijan, it is mainly a matter of pride. While for Armenians who live in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, it is a matter of life and death. This conflict between two states is presented as if it took place on a land which would be empty of population. However, people live in Nagorno-Karabakh. There are 150,000 inhabitants in total, and all of them are Armenians. They were constituted as an independent state after the war that took place between Armenia and Azerbaijan thirty years ago (1988-1994).

The choice for this territory was to be independent or to be dead. To understand, we must look at the example of another enclave: Nakhitchevan. Armenia and Azerbaijan vied for control and this territory now depends on Azerbaijan. At the beginning of the 20th century century, there were close to 100% Armenians on this earth. As in Karabakh. And due to a violent process of ethnic homogenization, there are simply no more Armenians in this territory. They were expelled or massacred. And that is precisely what the inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh fear. The Armenians won the war thirty years ago and today they absolutely do not want to come back into the Azerbaijani fold. They built a more democratic state than Azerbaijan, which is, let us remember, a dictatorship. And they fear for their lives. Because a very clear anti-Armenian racial rhetoric has developed in Azerbaijan.

Why is Turkey getting involved in the conflict?

Turkey clearly and clearly supports Azerbaijan. Because there is a real brotherhood between the Turks and the Azeris. They are cousin peoples. They speak the same language and even have a slogan to show their union : “One nation, two states”.

But for the moment, Turkey is getting involved in the conflict in a preventive manner, for reasons which come under its internal policy. Because in 2023, there will be general elections and Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not at all sure of winning, for the first time in twenty years. This is why he is waging wars or arm wrestling everywhere (we have seen him in Greece, Libya, Syria).

For Erdogan, a won war can allow him to regain prestige with his population.Laurent Leylekianto franceinfo

Erdogan therefore urged Azerbaijani ruler Ilham Aliyev to go to war. Ilham Aliyev wanted to win it quickly. This was possible, in theory, since the total military budget of Azerbaijan alone represents that of Armenia and that of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia and Azerbaijan do not play in the same court from this point of view. But Karabakh is mountainous terrain, difficult to access. So the conflict gets bogged down.

Now, either Ilham Aliyev succeeds in making a “blitzkrieg” and wins. Either he misses and Erdogan reinforces his stranglehold on Azerbaijan because Baku will be obliged to ask for military and logistical aid from Ankara. Turkey is therefore playing a decisive role in this conflict and intends to strengthen its position in this area to the detriment of Russia.

We note that, for the moment, Russia gets wet little …

Formally, Russia is linked to Armenia through the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSC) : it is a bit like the Russian counterpart of NATO. If Armenia is attacked, Russia and the other CSTO members are therefore supposed to intervene. But this organization does not have the level of integration and constraint of NATO, and some Central Asian countries are not inclined to support Armenia, mainly out of ethnic solidarity because they are Turkish nations, like the Kazakhstan or Turkmenistan.

On the other hand, the Russians intervene very little because they fear losing what little influence they have left in Azerbaijan. This is exactly what Erdogan wants… and what Putin wants to avoid.

Finally, Armenia itself has so far not appealed to the Russians because it undoubtedly wants to rebalance the balance of power and show that it can come out on its own. Armenian power has long been very subservient to Moscow. But this is no longer the case with the current government, which wants the country to be respected by its Russian partner.

Does France have a role to play in this conflict ?

Yes of course. Already, institutionally : France is co-chair of the OSCE Minsk group. This entity was set up in 1992 to help the parties reach a final peace agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh. In 1994, the Armenians of this region emerged victorious from the conflict and obtained a ceasefire.

But since then, Azerbaijan has categorically refused to engage in direct dialogue with the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities. Therefore, at present, no progress can be considered.

France could play an important role in forcing Azerbaijan to engage in dialogue with all parties to the ceasefire. For example, it would be possible to put pressure on Azerbaijan by economic means. It is a state whose revenues depend exclusively on oil and whose money has been largely plundered by the ruling clan. If France and Europe began to demand the freezing of assets of the Aliyev family everywhere, it could force the country to open negotiations.