The military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan entered a new phase, despite the ceasefire agreement reached. Neither side is going to stop it. On Wednesday, October 14, Baku for the first time openly admitted that it struck not on the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), but on the territory of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that at 1 am local time, the military struck at the Elbrus long-range missile launchers, which were allegedly preparing to shell Azerbaijani cities from Armenian territory. A video was also published showing the withdrawal of three Armenian missile launchers to a combat position, but the attack itself is not visible there.

Azerbaijan said that these are Armenian missile launchers that were attacked

Armenia has confirmed the fact of the strike on its territory. At the same time, Yerevan did not directly say which specific targets were attacked. The Armenian leadership firmly rejects accusations that missile strikes are being carried out from its territory against Azerbaijani cities.

Independent experts believe that Azerbaijan attacked certain objects located in the field between the villages of Sotk and Azat, near the border of the Republic of Armenia with the Kelbajar region of Azerbaijan. On the morning of October 14, the same area came under another attack from Azerbaijan, as a result of which a 14-year-old Armenian teenager was wounded. He was taken to one of the Yerevan hospitals. They said in Baku that they are striking exclusively military targets.

The shelling of the Armenian territory means that the military conflict has gone beyond the borders of Karabakh. This gives grounds for direct intervention by Russia, since Armenia, unlike Azerbaijan, is part of the military alliance of the CSTO with the Russian Federation. So far, Moscow has diligently avoided such a development of events.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was forced to admit that in 18 days of the conflict, the Azerbaijani military was able to move forward. The Armenian army and military units of the NKR suffer serious losses. 564 were officially declared killed. In addition, 32 civilians were killed in the NKR. Azerbaijan does not advertise its losses. Yerevan claims that the enemy has lost more than 200 soldiers killed. In Baku, they speak only about the victims of the civilian population – 43 killed in frontline cities and villages and more than 200 wounded.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev On October 14, announced the capture of eight more Armenian villages in the southern sector of the front. However, he claims that there is no talk of any genocide. “The Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh do not need to worry. When we save them from the criminal junta, they will live better, safer, and their well-being will increase. Because now poverty reigns there. We will invest there, we will implement social programs, and create jobs. And this will be a new stage for the Armenians living there and for the Azerbaijanis who will return there, ” – Aliyev said and cited Georgia as an example, where, according to him, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis and Armenians peacefully live side by side.

On Wednesday, October 14, the first conversation since the beginning of the military conflict between the presidents of Russia and Turkey took place. Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in the region by phone. The Turkish leader, as reported by his press service, took a firm stand. Erdogan believes that the Karabakh problem must be solved now once and for all, which means that Armenia must withdraw its armed formations from the territory recognized by the world community as Azerbaijani. The Kremlin maintains that both sides stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and revitalizing the political process.

