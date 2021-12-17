D.he César Covilli’s machine park is like a theater of war. Burned-out buses, excavators and other equipment are lined up next to each other. At the headquarters of his forest enterprise in the southern Chilean community of Capitán Pastene, only a small part of what the 66-year-old entrepreneur has lost in recent years can be seen. There are more than 80 machines in total. The insurance companies have not paid for it for a long time. Most recently, flames rose again a few days ago when a group of armed and masked men intercepted a troop of workers in a forest and set a bus and two excavators on fire. Two workers were injured in the attack. “That is terrorism,” says Covilli, who employs 180 people. “They murder, threaten and frighten the population.”

For years such attacks have been carried out in the south of Chile, which are primarily directed against forestry facilities. It is a form of resistance from the Mapuche indigenous people who are reclaiming their ancestral lands. It was only about 160 years ago that the Chilean state took the area and colonized it with whites. They received land titles and made the land of the Mapuche their own.

Roads instead of forests

Today the landscape testifies to it. Where once there were forests, roads now lead through seemingly endless pine and eucalyptus plantations. Bare hills are left where they were harvested. In the plains, farms with arable land and pasture land have spread out.

For a long time the Mapuche watched the “invasion” powerlessly. After the end of the military dictatorship under General Augusto Pinochet, a resistance movement began to form, which also resorted to violent means to make itself heard – and to recapture the country. In the forests of the region you can often see Mapuche flags and banners that signal that the area is a “territory under reconstruction”. And every now and then it says: “Out with the Winkas”, as the Mapuche call the whites in their language.



The entrepreneur César Covilli in front of burned-out buses and excavators in Capitán Pastene (Chile)

:



Image: Tjerk Brühwiller



The “sabotage” of forestry and agriculture, as well as the occupation of lands that are ancestral and in some cases sacred, are seen by some as legitimate strategies. They are also approved or at least tolerated by the less radical Mapuche. “It’s not that I can’t understand it,” says Adolfo Millabur, one of the most respected leaders of the Mapuche in the coastal region. After 160 years of oppression, some have lost faith in dialogue, he says. In 1996 Millabur was the first Mapuche in the history of Chile to be elected mayor of a town. “There is still no solution to the conflict,” he says.

The violent actions are a response to the failure of the state, which has not yet managed to resolve the conflict in southern Chile. Some time ago the government started buying up land to hand over to the Mapuche. But because of the pandemic, funds have become scarce. The state is now setting other priorities. The attacks and occupations have increased again as a result, and the state is reacting as it has always done: it has strengthened the security force in the region.



“There is still no solution”: Adolfo Millabur became the first Mapuche mayor in 1996.

:



Image: Tanya Hirsch



For several months there has been a state of emergency in four provinces of southern Chile. More than 2000 soldiers are in the region. Armored vehicles drive on the highways, people are checked at mobile posts. Attempts by the army and police to regain control of occupied territories usually end in violent confrontations with the Mapuche. About a month ago clashes broke out near the municipality of Cañete. The police shot and killed a young Mapuche. He has not been the only victim of the conflict in the past two years.