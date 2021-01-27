Julio César Falcioni started the whole week with a double preseason shift to refine the physical appearance of his Independiente. From Domínico to the hotel and from the hotel to Domínico, that’s how the players of the Red between training and training for these hours. But, in the meantime, there is a footballer who is preparing a claim to present to the Union. Is about Fabricio Bustos, who did not comply with the contractual improvement that they carried out at the end of August of last year.

It seemed that the problems in the soccer players’ union for the Avellaneda club were part of the past, but in the next few days he will have to face a new claim, but not precisely because of a debt. This time it will be for not respecting an agreement signed with one of its holders.

What happened? The Independiente leadership had decided to make a contractual improvement to some names who were dissatisfied and were a key part of the team: Bustos, Alan Franco and also Jonathan Menéndez (to convince him to continue after returning from Talleres), were the favored ones.

The news, in fact, was publicly reported by the institution through its official social networks. But with the passage of time, the agreement was not fulfilled, at least for the right back.

From Avellaneda they cling to the fact that this new contract was never initialed by the Secretary General of Independiente, Hector Maldonado, and that is why they claim that it is invalid. But from the environment of Bustos they maintain that the papers were initialed by other managers, one of them would have been Pablo Moyano (vice president).

One of the issues that is discussed indoors is that Jorge Damiani, former sports secretary, was the one who carried out that negotiation at the time. Damiani requested a license at the end of the year due to profound differences with the Moyano leadership and today he is away from the club. Now, the managers do not want to recognize this agreement since They say it was never approved by Maldonado, that it is “a lot of money” and that they cannot afford it.

If he continues in this situation, Bustos will rely on Union members to enforce what he claims he signed and the Independiente himself announced on their networks. While they maintain a debt of 350 thousand dollars with the soccer player, initially the claim will not be for the amount owed but exclusively for to be recognized by the figures on current papers.

In the middle, contacts with Mouth for a possible sale. Is it the way to resolve the conflict? For the moment, beyond some contact between the two clubs, the issue did not prosper.