Every human being has always gone through or is going through a series of conflicts of different causes, from incongruent positions, inaccurate perceptions and different objectives.

The tribulations or personal conflicts range from confronting having different or exactly the same interests, objectives, values ​​or modalities, where each one wants, the control of total power; These types of conflicts can be direct or indirect, covered or concealed, evolutionary or involutionary, which is important to know how to differentiate that conflicts are not the same as violence, conflicts are typical of life, violence is not, violence is a resource destructive, this arises when the conflict cannot be handled by other means such as self-control, verbalization, dialogue, negotiation, omission and resistance or passivity and even.

Many decide to evade or avoid, confrontation, direct settlement, go to a body of authority or go to a third party of authority.

We can all turn to the Lord who manifests us. “I have told you these things so that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have affliction; but trust, I have overcome the world”. Saint John 16:33.

There are different types of conflicts; those that are manifest and endemic, invisible, non-existent, masked and institutionalized conflicts; perhaps the problem of our nation already operates in an endemic conflict in which we have learned to live together, in many cases indefinitely, that is to say, it is perceived as normal and it begins to live as the daily relationship system, which has become a task to overcome the conflict and improvements have been seen but everyone’s responsibility is needed to see a better Honduras.

Everything you do in the present will have repercussions in your future, the choice and decision is yours, you are willing to go through a season of pain to create an eternity of gain, it is urgent to make decisions that produce the future we want. because this slight momentary tribulation produces in us an ever more excellent and eternal weight of Glory”. 2 Corinthians 4:17.

It is urgent that life teaches us that we can practice and know basic principles such as reducing the level of conflict and tribulation as being: the existence of opinions is useful and welcome.

Not everyone should think in the same way, but respect for others is important and what they think differently they do is imposing as if they are the owners of the truth; people should know that they always do their best and have the necessary resources to make the desired changes, cooperation will always be better than competition, conflicts are not inevitable they are the result of the successive chain of behavioral choices but today I arrive the time to change to inherit a better Honduras, cooperation, collaboration and commitment we see the benefits with SACRIFICE.

