In front of the college where Samuel Paty taught, many people were still present Monday morning to meditate. All came to testify to their pain and their fear, which is still so keen, three days after the attack. “I want to learn freely“, we can read on some signs decorated with a child’s handwriting. To put words on the horror, two psychological cells were set up, including one inside the college. One of the workers of the establishment saw many students come to talk to the psychologist throughout the weekend. On Sunday, the Yvelines department proposed to rename the college after the name of the murdered teacher.

In duplex of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, the journalist Ignacio Bornacin explained that “About fifteen representatives of the Conference of Imams of France will come here to pay tribute to Professor Samuel Paty. A man they call a ‘hussar’, a ‘soldier of the republic’ murdered for defending freedom of expression. These same imams had already submitted to Minister Gerald Darmanin, at the beginning of October, a white paper in which they set out recommendations to fight against radical Islam.“.