In Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), several imams came Monday, October 19 afternoon to deliver a strong message in front of the college where Samuel Paty taught. A call for peace and a plea against terrorism, three days after the assassination of the professor. “We’re beheading someone, but where are we? It’s not Islam, it’s not religion. It’s Islamism, it’s the poison of Islam […] We must not give in to fear“said Hassen Chalghoumi, president of the conference of imams of France.

“I want to learn freely“read on a children’s sign on Monday.”It’s really sad and I pity the children. It will mark them for life“, testified a passerby.”It’s very beautiful, very moving to see all these people coming together for important values“Said another man who came to meditate. Tuesday, October 20, a white march will leave at 6.30 pm from the college. The next day, a national tribute will be paid to Samuel Paty.

