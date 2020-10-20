Did the assassin have accomplices? This is the question counterterrorism investigators are trying to answer. “For the moment they are mainly interested in Abdoullakh Anzorov’s friend, who brought him by car the same morning from Evreux to Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. In police custody, there is also this father who had complained about the attitude of the history teacher. He had launched a video on social networks, in which he had left his phone number“, explains journalist Eric Pelletier, duplex in Levallois-Perret (Hauts-de-Seine).

This number was contacted by Abdoullakh Anzorov according to investigators. “On the other hand, it is not known whether the father replied and whether there was an exchange between the two men. At this stage, no technical link has been established with Abdelhakim Sefrioui, a controversial figure in radical Islam. Investigators now have four days to find out if the killer was a lone killer or had the backing of a terrorist network“, concludes the journalist.