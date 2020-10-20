The decree was posted on Tuesday, October 20 in the morning: the Pantin mosque (Seine-Saint-Denis) will be closed from Wednesday October 21 evening for a period of six months. She is accused of inciting hatred and of playing a role in the assassination of Samuel Paty, by posting a video on the Internet that participated in the sling against the professor. 1,300 worshipers frequent the Pantin mosque. Few understand this decision. The mosque has two months to oppose this closure decision before the administrative court.



According to the prefecture, an imam of the Salafist movement preaches in this mosque. It is chaired by M’Hammed Henniche, also known for his radical positions. He explains today that the ideological line of this imam has evolved. According to Frédéric Rolin, professor of law at the University of Paris-Saclay, these reasons will not be enough to close the mosque permanently: “If the video is the only element, it will be difficult to achieve the closure of the mosque. On the other hand, one can find, for example during a search, elements, documents which show radicalization, incitement to hatred, to commit attacks. “

