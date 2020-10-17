Catherine Demangeat, journalist for France Télévisions, is live from the Hôtel de Matignon, Saturday October 17: “The Élysée has just announced that a national tribute will be paid to this cowardly murdered teaching. Discussions are underway with the family “. Friday, October 16 in the evening, Emmanuel Macron went to Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). “Immediate reaction of the head of state, some had criticized him three weeks ago for not having come forward after the chopper attack in front of the former premises of Charlie Hebdo“, reports Catherine Demangeat.

Saturday, October 17, in the morning, the Prime Minister received the teachers unions, assuring them of the support and the determination of the government “to uphold the freedom to teach“. Around 11 am, Jean Castex brought together the ministers Gérald Darmanin (Interior), Eric Dupont-Moretti (Keeper of the Seals), Jean-Michel Blanquer (Education). The objective is to”take stock of the mobilization of State services“, explains Catherine Demangeat live from Matignon for France 2.

