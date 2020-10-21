For the first time, France 3 was able to have access to the minutes of the hearing of Professor Samuel Paty, which occurred following the course of October 6. The professor assassinated in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) had delivered his version of the facts, just a few days before his death. Between the walls of the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine police station, this October 12, Samuel Paty was summoned by the police. The teacher was then seriously implicated by a parent of a student who had just lodged a complaint for “dissemination of pornographic images”. The teacher had shown a cartoon of Muhammad naked during a course on freedom of expression. Samuel Paty had to justify himself during his hearing.

“I suggested to the students whether or not to see a Charlie Hebdo caricature according to their sensitivity“, he explains. And to specify:”I suggested that my students look away for a few seconds, if they thought they were shocked for one reason or another.“At that moment, the professor knew he was the target of threats since the parent of the complainant had broadcast a video in which he called him a” thug. “Samuel Paty will also provide the police with a detail unseen since confirmed by the judicial inquiry: the daughter of the complainant’s parent was not present at the incriminated class. She was even mistaken about the date on which the class would have taken place. At the end of this hearing, the teacher had in turn lodged a complaint for “defamation.” The student’s parent had not complied with his summons.

