In front of the Bois d’Aulne college where Samuel Paty taught, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), a long round of applause rang out on Tuesday, October 20. Then, a few seconds later: meditation. Thousands gathered in the city on Tuesday evening. Often they did not know the professor who was murdered on Friday October 16. But the drama has shaken the whole city.

“I have infinite pain“, confides a man for whom”it’s good, this crowd, it’s beautiful“.”We pay homage to a husband, quite simply, to a teacher who died for his values“Says a woman. Among the crowd, many teachers for whom the death of the teacher necessarily resonates painfully. Tuesday evening, the crowd left the college to symbolically move towards the Place de la Liberté.