Guadalajara Jalisco.- With a December operation to inhibit informal trade, the government of Guadalajara He has confiscated the goods of the informal sellers, mainly in the first square of the city.

From December 1 to 24, the Directorate of Inspection and Surveillance has filed 2,337 infractions with confiscation of assets in the municipality, of which 1,782 infractions were carried out in the Historic Center.

“As of December 1, the Inspection and Surveillance Directorate redoubled its efforts with this Christmas party operation,” said Antonio López Zaragoza, head of the Guadalajara agency.

These seizures have been made mainly in the area of ​​Cruz de Plazas and commercial walkways such as Santa Mónica, Pedro Moreno, Paseo Fray Antonio Alcalde, among other nearby areas that have a greater influx of people who make their purchases.

Among the products seized are characteristic items of the Christmas season such as gloves and hats, as well as face masks, cell phone covers, lenses, inflatable balloons, and toys.

The Inspection and Surveillance Directorate files, on average, 500 fines per month in Guadalajara for this reason.