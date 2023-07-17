A caracal lynx confiscated in Cantabria. Civil Guard

The Civil Guard has confiscated two protected lynxes in Cantabria of the caracal speciesincluded in the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), according to sources from the body in that community. In addition, the agents are investigating the owner as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals, as well as a man and a woman as alleged perpetrators of trafficking in protected species, as they are the sellers of the animals. .

Sources from the Civil Guard of Cantabria indicate that the investigation began when the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the body learned of the possible existence of two animals on a property Santiurde de Toranzoa Cantabrian municipality of less than 2,000 inhabitants located in the center of the community.

The owner even took them for a walk on public roads, as several residents of the area recounted. “The necessary steps were taken, investigating and talking with the neighbors, and an address was located in whose garden there were two cages where the animals were,” say sources from the body.

The specimens of the species caracal caracal, are included as a protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). According to the Civil Guard, the purchase and sale of these animals requires compliance with CITES requirements, including the origin and traceability of each specimen.

The Seprona troops requested various documentation from the owner of the lynxes, being able to verify that it did not prove their legal possession, since they did not have the CITES import permit or captive breeding certificate, among other irregularities. These cats usually live in areas of Africa and Asia, although it is impossible to know their country of origin as they do not have the documents that could prove it.

In addition, the agents informed the General Subdirectorate of Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, the irregularities in the trade of protected species, as well as a violation of the law of repression of smuggling.

Sold in Toledo

Subsequently, the agents verified that these animals had been sold in an establishment in the province of Toledo, for which several Seprona troops traveled to the place.

Once there, they were able to verify that the lynxes had been sold without an invoice and without the documents proving their legal origin, for which reason they proceeded to instruct those responsible for the establishment as investigated, as alleged perpetrators of a crime related to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals, due to trafficking in protected species.

Both the Civil Guard and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge activated the protocol to assign the lynx a place within the network of CITES rescue centers, which, due to its characteristics and capacities, would be more suitable to house them.

In this way, the foundation staff took charge of the cats APP Primadomus, with offices in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany, which has among its goals the rescue and rehabilitation of wild animals. Specifically, they have been transferred to the center they have in the province of Alicante.

