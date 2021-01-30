British carriers have this month checked on their own lunch boxes the harshness of the new European Union health controls when they saw even their sandwiches confiscated by customs officials. The legislation prohibits the personal importation of products of animal origin such as, for example, ham and cheese in a sandwich, which has left more than one driver without lunch when arriving in European territory.

The sandwiches are just an anecdote of the new difficulties that transport faces between the European Union and the United Kingdom after Brexit. Truckers entering the islands must now have sufficient financial security or cash – amounting to thousands of pounds – to cover potential VAT or tariff expenses. With such a complicated requirement to meet, Finding European carriers wanting to go to the British Isles during this first month of Brexit has become ‘a real carnage’, as denounced in ‘The Guardian’ by the director of a British freight company that suffers the new administrative obstacles.

Another group whose work has been unexpectedly complicated is that of musicians. From now on, if Elton John, Sting, Liam Gallagher or Ed Sheeran want to embark on a tour of the continent, as they have done for the past decades, they will need to apply for a work visa in each of the countries they visit, where they will also have to submit to their labor laws, which will undoubtedly turn their tour into a hell of mindless paperwork and bureaucracy.

“Shamefully”



Furious, more than a hundred artists this month sent an open letter to the newspaper ‘The Times’ where they assure that the Government “It has shamefully failed them” by rejecting, among other things, the offer that the European Union made during negotiations to exclude artists from the new visa requirements. Among the signatories there is even a famous defender of Brexit, such as Roger Daltrey, founder and voice of ‘The Who’.