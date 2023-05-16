Madrid. Observations with the space telescope James Webb confirmed for the first time the existence of gas, specifically water vapor, around a comet in the main asteroid belt, indicating that the ice of the primordial solar system may be preserved in that region.

With the successful detection of water by the telescope’s Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument, however, comes a new puzzle: Unlike others, Comet 238P/Read had no detectable carbon dioxide, the scientists behind the new study warned. , published in Nature.

“Our water-soaked world, teeming with life and, as far as we know, unique in the universe, is somewhat of a mystery: we’re not sure where all this water came from,” said Stefanie Milam, deputy project scientist at the James Webb for planetary science and co-author of the study. “Understanding the history of the distribution of the resource in the solar system will help us understand other planetary systems and whether they might be on their way to hosting an Earth-like planet,” she added in a statement.

Comet Read is an object that resides in the main asteroid belt, but periodically displays a halo, or coma, and a tail. The main belt comets themselves are a fairly new classification, and Read was one of the original three used to determine this category. Before that, it was understood that these celestial bodies resided in the Kuiper belt and the Oort cloud, beyond the orbit of Neptune, where their ice could be preserved at a greater distance from the Sun.

The frozen material that vaporizes as comets approach the star is what gives these objects their characteristic coma and floating tail, differentiating them from asteroids. Scientists have long speculated that ice might be preserved in the warmer asteroid belt, within Jupiter’s orbit, but definitive proof was difficult to come by, until the arrival of James Webb.

“In the past, we have seen main belt objects with all the characteristics of comets, but only with these precise spectral data from the James Webb we can say yes, it is definitely ice that creates that effect,” explained astronomer Michael Kelley of the University of Maryland, lead author of the study.

“With the telescope’s observations of Comet Read, we can now show that ice from the early Solar System may be preserved in the asteroid belt,” he added.

The absence of carbon dioxide was a bigger surprise. Typically, that gas makes up about 10 percent of a comet’s volatile material that can be easily vaporized by the Sun’s heat.

The scientific team offers two possible explanations for the lack of carbon dioxide. One is that Comet Read had carbon dioxide when it formed, but has lost it due to warm temperatures.

“Being in the asteroid belt for a long time could cause this: carbon dioxide vaporizes more easily than ice and would have leaked out for billions of years,” Kelley said. Another option, she added. is that Comet Read would have formed in a particularly hot pocket of the solar system, where carbon dioxide was not available.

The next step is to take the investigation beyond Comet Read to see how it compares with others in the main belt, said astronomer Heidi Hammel, of the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy and head of the Observations with Guaranteed Time program at Comet Read. James Webb for objects in the solar system and co-author of the study.

“Those objects in the asteroid belt are small and faint, and with the telescope we can see what happens to them and draw some conclusions. Do other main belt comets also lack carbon dioxide? Either way, it will be exciting to find out,” she highlighted.

Milam envisions the possibilities of bringing research even closer to our planet. “Now what Webb has confirmed that there is preserved water at such a short distance, it would be exciting to follow up the find with a sample-collection mission and see what else the main-belt comets can tell us.”