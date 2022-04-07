The composer Gussy Lau 33 years old, confirmed on social networks that, in effect, he is dating Angela Aguilar18, because a photo of the couple began to circulate a few hours ago where they are seen in a very romantic way, and although at first it was said that it was not her, it was he who accepted said romance.

Apparently the composer did a live on his social networks, where he confessed that the photo was only uploaded in his stories with his circle of closest friends, but it immediately went viral, so he had to face it, because repeatedly Sometimes it had been said that Ángela Aguilar was a single girl very focused on her career.

“A photo of Angela and mine is circulating that someone I uploaded to my close friends, well, okay, we are together so as not to tell you a long story, we have dating that will be mid-February, well, not a couple of weeks,” said the winner of two Latin Grammys who has also worked with his now father-in-law Pepe Aguilar.

As if that were not enough René Humberto, the composer’s real name, confessed that Pepe Aguilar as well as Aneliz, Ángela Aguilar’s older sister, already know about the relationship with which they agree, because apparently the patriarch of the dynasty far from taking it badly , their reaction was positive.

Although in the video he launched on networks he assures that many have questioned the age difference, he set the example not only of his parents, who are several years apart, but of other people, so what is said does not affect him of him as long as the whole family agrees in said relationship which is considered healthy.

Another of Gussy Lau’s annoyances is that it bothers him that someone close to him has leaked a screenshot where the most loving couple is seen, since he considers that it was a betrayal of his privacy.

It is worth mentioning that in the past Pepe Aguilar always tried to prevent Ángela Aguilar from being distracted by a relationship and although she wanted to be a girlfriend, her father always refused in the interviews they did to her.

