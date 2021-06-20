The Court of Personal Status Appeals in Umm Al Quwain upheld the ruling of the Court of First Instance, and the judge ordered the divorce of a Gulf wife with a first proof of harm, and ordered her to count her waiting period from the decision becoming final, and prevented her from marrying before the judgment acquired the final form and her exit from the waiting period.

The court obligated the husband to pay his ex-wife the dowry amount of 30 thousand dirhams, and to pay her 6000 dirhams for several three months, at a rate of 2000 dirhams per month, and 10,000 dirhams, the maintenance of pleasure in installments at the rate of 2000 dirhams per month, and proof of custody of the children and the extension of the year of custody of girls until marriage, and the boy until adulthood, and obligated him to pay her 50 thousand dirhams annually as a rent for the nursery house, and 1000 dirhams per month for the consumption of electricity, water, gas and the Internet, and to pay her 10,000 dirhams as a furnishing allowance to be paid every five years, and also obligated him to 10 thousand dirhams per month for the alimony of the children, including food, drink and clothing. and obligated him to hire a maid and pay her monthly salary of no less than 1,000 dirhams per month.

The court also obligated the husband to pay the children’s school fees, in addition to obligating him to provide an appropriate car, hand over the children’s documents, hand over her gold jewelry that she left at home, and her personal papers, and obligated him to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees, and reject the rest of the requests.

The husband and wife were not satisfied with the verdict, so we appealed, and the husband demanded the annulment of the ruling issued by the Court of First Instance and the judiciary that the court had no jurisdiction to consider the case, rejecting the case for not establishing the damage, and obligating the wife to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.

The wife had stated in her lawsuit that her husband had abused her, and that minor differences had turned into major, and that she had endured many problems for the sake of her children, as he used cruelty with her and harmed her as a result of hitting her more than once while she was pregnant, despite the fact that there was an agreement between them not to hit her, but he did not abide by that.

She explained that her marital life had become impossible, and that friendly efforts were not feasible to reverse his harm to her, and she asked for a ruling for her to divorce for the harm, and to prove her rights and the rights of her children.

The husband denied assaulting or harming his wife, and decided that the differences between them are a normal thing that happens between all husbands, stressing that his wife did not provide any evidence that she was beaten, and he requested that the case be rejected because he adheres to his wife.

In the text of the Personal Status Appeal Court, it was stated that the appealed judgment coincided with the correct law and reality, and the couple’s appeal should be rejected, and obligated each of them to pay expenses and attorney’s fees.

