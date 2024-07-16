The transfer market in Colombia continues to move at the start of the league and now it was the turn of the Junior from Barranquilla which confirmed the arrival of a player who had been rumored for some time to join the team from the Atlantic coast.

Yairo Moreno, pending signature, will be the team’s new player and will begin his new stage with the club in the first league match against Atlético Bucaramanga, the current champion, next Thursday. The player had been in the team’s orbit for some time and now his arrival in Barranquilla has been made official.

The player’s medical examinations were approved

The news of the player’s arrival to the team was confirmed on Tuesday after successfully completing the medical examinations. This was confirmed by the team’s main shareholder, Fuad Char. Now, all that is missing is the player’s signature on the bureaucratic procedures required to complete the preparations for joining the club in its centenary.

The player, with a past in the Colombian National Team and Mexican football, comes from Independiente Medellín and is expected to reinforce the team for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, the Copa Colombia and the next semester of the Colombian league.

Junior will play on July 18th as a visitor against Athletic Bucaramanga defending champions this season. The game will be played behind closed doors due to the sanction imposed by the Dimayor due to the invasion that took place at the end of the first leg of the first half of the league.