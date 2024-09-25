Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news: Wojciech Szczesny will come out of retirement and will be Barcelona’s goalkeeper. Everything was in place for the Pole to arrive in Catalonia but a clause he had with Juventus, his former club, had made the progress of negotiations difficult.
Finally, everything was resolved and the goalkeeper will sign a one-year contract with Barcelona. In the next few days, the corresponding medical tests will be carried out and Szczesny will be able to put himself under the orders of Hansi Flick.
Barcelona have started the 2024/25 season in a great way, especially in LaLiga where they have won all six games they have played.
However, when everything seemed to be going well (despite the initial defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Monaco), ter Stegen suffered a serious injury that will keep him off the pitch for several months and the worries suddenly appeared.
Several names were put on the table to replace the German but finally the management opted for the former Juventus player.
