According to the journalist Jesus Hernandezthe sports director of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Fernando Hierrowould have managed to sign his first reinforcement for the Clausura 2024 tournament, it is the right back, Jose Castillofrom Club Pachuca, so an official announcement is expected in the coming days.
The Sacred Flock is renewing its staff, they recently confirmed the departures of Hiram Mier and Jesus Sanchezso they seek to reinforce their positions with young talent in order to have a young squad to face the upcoming league tournament, in addition, their participation in the Concachampions Cup 2024.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the journalistic version it was revealed that the Guadalajara team paid for the youth player and, in addition, gave up a U-23 footballer who was not revealed, but it was without a purchase option, so the youth player will have to return in a few months. .
“They tell me that the first reinforcement of the Sacred Flock, José Castillo, fell. He is worth two million dollars in cash, plus a player from Tapatío on loan for one year with no option to purchase,” the journalist noted on Twitter (X). Jesus Hernandez.
The 22-year-old footballer has just participated in nine Apertura 2023 games and can play mainly as a right back, but also as a central defender.
#Confirmed #Chivas39 #reinforcement
Leave a Reply