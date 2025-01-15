More than 2.7 million workers in Spain they are officialsaccording to the data managed by Public Function. These public workers will see their salaries increase with the arrival of 2025, since the Ministry of Finance contemplates a 0.5% increase in their payrolls this year to alleviate the effects of inflation.

It must be remembered that the salaries of officials are already was expanded by 2% last summerto which this 0.5% is now added. This means that State workers will earn 2.5% this January compared to the same month in 2024. The 0.5% increase must still be approved by the Council of Ministers, and will have retroactive effect throughout 2024.

Accumulated increase of 2.5% in 2025



The salary of civil servants is made up of base salarydepending on the group of the civil servant scale to which you belong, and to which you access depending on the academic qualification required to access the position. To this base are added different plugins: destination (based on level of responsibility), specific, productivity, rewards, seniority…

This is the classification of annual gross salaries for each group published in the General State Budgets:

Subgroup A1 : 32,804.62 euros.

: 32,804.62 euros. Subgroup A2: 30,747.56 euros.

30,747.56 euros. Group B : 29,123.40 euros.

: 29,123.40 euros. Subgroup C1 : 27,237.64 euros.

: 27,237.64 euros. Subgroup C2 : 25,488.02 euros.

: 25,488.02 euros. Professional Group: 25,337.94 euros.





With the increases, this is how much gross salaries are estimated to increase by group: