Argentina, champion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will open the three-year cycle of the South American qualifier for the World Cup with a match against Ecuador next September that will be organized in 2026 by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This was announced this Wednesday in a statement by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), whose Council decided that the qualifier “will take place from September 2023 to September 2025.”

“The format that will be used for the next South American qualifiers will be the same used in the last editions,” the South American soccer governing body, which is based in the Paraguayan city of Luque, added in the note.



The Council also agreed to keep the same calendar -or fixture- used in the last South American competition with a view to Qatar, which was defined by draw.

In this way, the ten teams that make up Conmebol will play an all-against-all tournament, with two rounds of matches, for a total of nine home games and the same number as visitors.

Colombia’s first rival in the qualifiers

On the first day, on a date to be defined, Colombia will start at home against Venezuela, at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium. The Colombian Football Federation confirmed Barranquilla as the team’s headquarters in the qualifiers.

The Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium Photo: Barranquilla City Hall

Also on the first date, Uruguay will play against Chile; Brazil and Bolivia; as well as Paraguay against Peru.

On the second date, Peru will face Brazil; Venezuela and Paraguay; Bolivia and Argentina; Chile and Colombia; as well as Ecuador against Uruguay.

Colombia will face South Korea this Friday and Japan next Tuesday, in their preparation for the qualifiers.

Radamel Falcao García (left), James Rodríguez (centre) and Rafael Santos Borré (right), again in the National Team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

South America will have six representatives in the 2026 World Cup within the cast of 46 qualifiers. In addition, they will be able to dispute an additional place in the playoffs that will face six teams.

Lio Scaloni’s Albiceleste won their third world cup in Qatar, after those of 1978 and 1986.

Argentina, world champion

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news