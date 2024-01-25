You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Rubén Darío Arcila and Mario Sábato.
Rubén Darío Arcila and Mario Sábato.
The Argentine narrator left the international sports network a few days ago.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Argentine journalist Mario Sabato He has thrilled international cycling fans with his memorable narrations in races such as the Tour de France, the Vuelta a España and the Giro d'Italia and now he is preparing his sports commentary for a new challenge. Meanwhile, the name of his replacement was known, it is the Colombian announcer Rubén Darío Arcila.
Sábato confirmed that his contractual relationship with the ESPN TV channel in Argentina ends after more than 15 years, and his new journalistic home will be the RCN channel, where he was already presented.
Sábato's departure leaves a huge void on the ESPN screen. However, cycling fans will enjoy the presence of another luxury narrator, and a Colombian one.
Arcila, to ESPN
As EL TIEMPO learned, It is already confirmed that Rubén Darío Arcila arrives at ESPN to take over the reins of cycling broadcasting on the international sports network.
Arcila, better known as 'Rubencho', or the 'poet of cycling', has narrated the greatest feats of Colombian cycling with his particular style and metaphorical language that captivates and excites fans:
Since the 70s, Rubencho has accompanied the exploits of Colombian cyclists on the roads of the world in different media, being greatly admired locally and internationally. He now comes to one of the main sports networks in the world.
Arcila's name was being heard loudly in unofficial versions. EL TIEMPO learned that the last few days were key for the parties to reach an agreement and the information could be confirmed.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Confirmed #Colombian #replaces #Mario #Sábato #ESPN
Leave a Reply