The Argentine journalist Mario Sabato He has thrilled international cycling fans with his memorable narrations in races such as the Tour de France, the Vuelta a España and the Giro d'Italia and now he is preparing his sports commentary for a new challenge. Meanwhile, the name of his replacement was known, it is the Colombian announcer Rubén Darío Arcila.

Sábato confirmed that his contractual relationship with the ESPN TV channel in Argentina ends after more than 15 years, and his new journalistic home will be the RCN channel, where he was already presented.

Sábato's departure leaves a huge void on the ESPN screen. However, cycling fans will enjoy the presence of another luxury narrator, and a Colombian one.

Arcila, to ESPN

As EL TIEMPO learned, It is already confirmed that Rubén Darío Arcila arrives at ESPN to take over the reins of cycling broadcasting on the international sports network.

Arcila, better known as 'Rubencho', or the 'poet of cycling', has narrated the greatest feats of Colombian cycling with his particular style and metaphorical language that captivates and excites fans:

Since the 70s, Rubencho has accompanied the exploits of Colombian cyclists on the roads of the world in different media, being greatly admired locally and internationally. He now comes to one of the main sports networks in the world.

Arcila's name was being heard loudly in unofficial versions. EL TIEMPO learned that the last few days were key for the parties to reach an agreement and the information could be confirmed.

SPORTS

