In the era of remakes, revivals and sequels that have been made to the most successful projects of the past, the film considered a classic of the 80s cinema will have its sequel for the 40th anniversary of the original film.

The company Castle Rock Entertainment has been in charge of confirming the sequel to the mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap”, which starred one of the current stars of “Better Call Saul”, Michael McKean.

What is “This is Spinal Tap” about?

The film released in 1984 was a mockumentary about a heavy metal band made up of the musicians David St. Hubbins (McKean), Derek Smalls (Shearer), and Nigel Tufnel (Guest).

The film served to make the production company Castle Rock Entertainment and director Rob Reiner more famous.

“The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original movie and I can tell you not a day goes by that someone says, why don’t you do another one?” Reiner.

He added: “For many years, we said no. Until we came up with the right idea of ​​how to do it. You don’t want to just do it for the sake of it. You want to honor the former and take it a little further with the story.”

Thanks to this feature film, the filmmaker Rob Reiner was able to make more films that today are considered classics of cinema such as the romantic comedy “When Harry met Sally”, or the two great horror adaptations of Stephen King’s work: “Misery” and “Stand by me”.