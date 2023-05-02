Australia- On the morning of this Monday, May 1, the unfortunate death of Jock ZonfrilloScottish-born celebrity chef and MasterChef Australia judge.

It was through a statement on social networks that the family of the successful judge announced that he suddenly lost his life in Melbourne at the age of 46 years.

“With our hearts completely broken and not knowing how we can continue to live without him, we are devastated to report that Jock Zonfrillo passed away yesterday,” said the statement that was issued via Instagram.

“There are so many words to describe it, so many stories that can be told, but right now we are too overwhelmed to put it into words. For those who crossed his path, became a partner to him, or were lucky enough to be family to him, keep this proud Scotsman in your hearts when you sip your next whiskey.”

Besides, the family asked for respect everyone to allow them to grieve in peace: “to cry in private as we find a way to navigate through this and find a space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend” .

It should be noted that the television channel where the program was broadcast, Network 10and the producer of MasterChef also sent a message of consolation for the deep pain caused by the loss of Jock Zonfrillo.

“Deeply shocked by the sudden death of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family.”

Even MasterChef Australia also stated that the broadcast of the new season of the well-known gastronomic reality would be postponed, in addition to the fact that no chapter will be broadcast this week.

Despite the fact that the statement did not discuss the details of the chef’s death, ‘7 News’ revealed that this Monday around 2:00 in the morning, a couple of Victorian police officers went to the suburb of Carlton, in Lygon Street, where the body of Jock Zonfrillo was found.

“The death of the 46-year-old man is not considered suspicious,” authorities said in a statement, in addition to preparing a report for the medical examiner.

Jock Zonfrillo is originally from Glasgow, Scotlandand from the young age of 12 he began working in the kitchen, something that gave way to his obsession with food, in addition to the fact that he needed resources to buy a bicycle.

When he was 15 years old, “Jock’s love and passion for food led him to become one of the youngest culinary students to do an apprenticeship at the Turnberry Hotel.”

Two years later, Jock was already part of the gastronomic team of the successful British chef, Marco Pierre White, as well as being part of another restaurant with worldwide recognition.

In 2019, the chef was appointed a MasterChef Australia judge: “he took pride in challenging and coaching contestants and, of course, inspiring a nation of home cooks… Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humor, his generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. We will miss him a lot”.