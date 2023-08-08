It doesn’t stop! Magaly Medina brings to its public a new edition of “La casa de Magaly”. In the edition of ‘Magaly Tv, la firme’ on August 7, the popular ‘Urraca’ showed the preview of the reality show that will surprise more than one. And it is that, Fiorella Retiz is the big surprise to appear as one of the participants. Let’s remember that Retiz starred in an ampay with Aldo Miyashiro in April 2022, which meant her departure from her television. In the video, she can be seen how she opens up and talks about the ampay with the driver for the first time. In addition, Medina also gave an overview of all the participants in the segment that will make people talk. We tell you in this note all the details.

Who will make up ‘La casa de Magaly’, by Magaly Medina?

Through an exclusive video, Magaly Medina taught who the protagonists of the new season of ‘La casa de Magaly’ are. However, true to his style, Medina showed some lawsuits that are already taking place in that house. The reality show does not yet have a release date, and despite the fact that the faces of the famous are not clearly seen, these would be the confirmed ones.

Andres Hurtado

Patricio Suarez-Vertiz

Samahara Lobaton

Anthony Chavez

‘La Uchulu’

Fiorella Retiz

Gabriela Serpa

Alfredo Benavides

Carlos Cacho

Fiorella Retiz argued with Gabriela Serpa for ampay with Aldo Miyashiro?

The clip taught Fiorella Retiz open up for the first time after more than a year of ampay with Aldo Miyashiro. However, it was surprising that one of the members asked Serpa if she had had an affair with the América Televisión host. This generated an exchange of words between the influencers. Later, Gabriela is seen rebuking Fiorella.

“The one who must claim is his wife, and you are not his wife”said Gabriella. “If he is offended, it is for something”Retiz replied.

There is no doubt that “La casa de Magaly” will present the best of the national show business. Magaly Medina has yet to make the reality show’s premiere date official.

‘La Uchulú’ and Andrés Hurtado also staged an altercation. Photo: ATV Capture.

