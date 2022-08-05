Baza: bomb experts confirmed the explosion of a power line pylon in the Kursk region

Vzryvotehniki confirmed the version of undermining the power transmission line (TL) in the Kursk region. This is reported Telegram-Baza channel.

According to the channel, unidentified people blew up a power line pylon on the evening of August 4. The transmission line runs from the Kursk NPP to the Yuzhnaya substation in the village of Pryamitsyno. As a result of the incident, part of the regional districts were left without electricity.

Governor Roman Starovoit explained that the incident took place in the Kurchatov region. The head of the region noted that emergency services have been working at the scene since the incident. Starovoit stressed that all life support systems continue to operate normally.

Earlier, the governor of the Kursk region announced the extension of the high level of terrorist threat in the region until August 8. According to him, “the situation on the border does not allow to relax.”