The arrival of the Three Wise Men from the East is, without a doubt, the golden icing on the cake of the Christmas holidays, which this year will also constitute the first long weekend in the Spanish work calendar. However, the weather will not be with their majesties in most cities in the country during their royal parades. This has now been warned by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which has released a statement about the arrival of new instability in our country.

Rains in northern Spain with yellow warnings

After the stability that has characterized the weather in Spain in recent days, some storms and fronts will now arrive on the Peninsula, leaving rain, first in Galicia, and later in Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, northern Castilla y León and various points in La Rioja, Navarra and the Pyrenean surroundings.

Of course, in the east of Asturias and west of Cantabria, they may be stronger and in the southwest of A Coruña they will be activated yellow warnings for accumulations of more than 40 mm in 12 hours. In addition, according to the Aemet, some snowflakes could also occur in the Aragonese and Catalan Pyrenees from 1800-2000 meters.

On Saturday, for its part, the rains will affect a few points of the geography: only to the west of Galicia and in a very isolated way to other points on the Atlantic slope. Besides, However, we will have less frost and temperatures will rise somewhat. The cloudiness, however, will be associated with another front.

Horseback riding and gifts of Kings passed by water

For Sunday, instability will continue in Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Extremadura and western Andalusia. Furthermore, in the late afternoon, coinciding with the departure of many parades, the rains could reach parts of Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, the Valencian Community, Murcia or Aragón. Fortunately, in the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands, These precipitations could be non-existent or, if they reach some areas, very weak.

On Three Kings’ Day, Monday, January 6, a cold front will arrive in Spain, accompanied by a trough that will leave showers in a good part of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands and although in the afternoon, these rains could subside in some regions, In the north of the peninsula they will not be spared from light snowfalls, especially in the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees.