The player Duvan Vergara He was one of the casualties of the Rayados de Monterrey team ahead of the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
However, when he was released, Mexican clubs immediately raised their hands to take over his services, so it didn’t take long for him to find a team.
According to information from the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Colombian attacker has signed with Santos Laguna. Said source indicates that Vergara arrives with loan status with a purchase option for one year.
This is how the group of the Warriors begins to assemble for the start of the closing contest of the year.
Duvan Vergara He was never able to adapt to the coach’s demands, in addition to the fact that the injuries did not end up leaving him alone.
Since his arrival at the Sultana del Norte in the 2022 Apertura, Duván Vergara has only been able to play a total of 37 games, scoring 7 goals and assisting with one assist.
Likewise, according to the portal specialized in transfers, transfer marktthe value of Vergara’s letter in the transfer market is around 3 million dollars.
This is how the coffee battering ram left through the back door of the La Pandilla club, which wants at all costs to be able to achieve the long-awaited title, after having been general leaders and losing in the semifinal against their staunch rival.
