There are not a few who are preparing for the launch of It Takes Two, the new Hazelight led by Josef Fares. The game published by Electronic Arts aims its launch on March 26, reaching both consoles and PC. And here you have to talk about the system requirements of It Takes Two on PC, both to be able to play, and to obtain recommended performance and qualities.

The own dedicated Electronic Arts website to the game has offered the necessary information so that PC users can check if they have a more or less suitable equipment to enjoy this new adventure. In this way, we can offer you which are the It Takes Two system requirements on PC.

Here are the minimum specs and requirements to play It Takes Two on PC: To meet the minimum requirements you will need Windows 8.1 or 10, a graphics card such as an AMD R7 260X, Nvidia GTX 660 or equivalent, 8 GB of RAM and an Intel i3 2100T processor, AMD FX 6100 or equivalent.

The truth is that it is a game that does not require a very powerful computer to access, even to be able to play safely with fairly tight recommended specifications. But it is also true that this type of list does not clarify some of the new standards for many users. We tend to see that some studios are already beginning to specify what it takes to play 4K, or get optimal performance at 60fps.

It does not seem that those recommended requirements are those that some users are going to be the ones that deploy all the resources of the game to offer a higher resolution, visual quality or performance. However, the system requirements of It Takes Two on PC may seem enough to know if you have a suitable equipment to play with.

It Takes Two shows off their cooperative action in a new gameplay

It Takes Two is scheduled to arrive on March 26, both on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as on PC.