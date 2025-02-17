Barça goalkeeper Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas suffers a breakage of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee, as the Barca club said Monday. The 34 -year -old Spanish international will be surgically intervened in the next few days and, after the operation, Barça will issue a new statement.

Pérez de Vargas was injured last Saturday during the victory of the Barca team against Bidasoa Irún (32-30) in the Palau Blaugrana, in a bad fall in the attempt to stop a release, after which the player was lying on the track With gestures of pain and had to be taken to changing rooms by his companions Dik Mem, Luis Frade and Melvyn Richardson without being able to support the affected leg.

The goalkeeper will probably never wear the Barca shirt, since he will leave free to the Thw Kiel Alemán at the end of the season

The first diagnosis facilitated by the club on the same night of the match already pointed to a ligament lesion in the left knee. Subsequent tests have confirmed the seriousness of the Toledo’s injury, who will probably not dress the Barca shirt again, since he will leave free to Thw Kiel Alemán at the end of the season.

The injury of Pérez de Vargas, sixth goalkeeper with more stops this season in the Asobal Plenitude League (141/427), is a setback for Carlos Ortega, which at the moment must rely on the young Filip Saric, 20, as a substitute for the Danish Emil Nielsen for the remainder of the season.

In the Palmarés de Pérez de Vargas, five champions of champions stand out, as well as eleven leagues, ten cups of the king or three club World Cups, in addition to individual awards such as the most valuable player in the Asobal Plenitude League (2022-2023) and the best 2017 Champions League goalkeeper.