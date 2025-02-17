Confirmed the sentence to a year in jail to former director Saül Gordillo for sexual aggression to a journalist

The Audience of Barcelona has confirmed the sentence to a year in jail that a criminal judge of the Catalan capital imposed the former director of Saül Gordillo media for having made touching without consent to a editor during the Christmas party of the last medium that He directed, the ‘principal’ digital.

As reported by legal sources, the Barcelona Hearing has dismissed the appeal of the former director of Catalunya Ràdio and the ACN and has ratified the sentence of a year in jail for a crime of sexual aggression, as well as the penalty of two years of freedom guarded, same period in which he will be prohibited to communicate with the victim and will be disabled to exercise professions that lead to contact with minors.

The first -instance magistrate concluded that Gordillo wanted to “attempt against sexual freedom” of the victim, who was at the time of the events, 27 less than his then director.

Gordillo, continued the resolution “furtively approached the victim, so that the young woman could not see how her director lowered her hand until she” grabbed her buttocks and move her hand looking for her vagina, unable to reach her ” A minute later, after asking for a consumption in the bar, “he approached it again and, with his left hand below the pants pernera, he placed his fingers between the stockings and the shortwith the intention of masturbating it. ”

Non -spoiled touching caused in the young woman an “obvious state of nervousness, anxiety and bewilderment,” the same night of the facts and subsequent posttraumatic stress, added the sentence now ratified.