There are only a few hours left until the closing of the summer transfer market and everything seems to indicate that the Cruz Azul Football Club will not be able to close the offensive signing Not Trained in Mexico that they wanted, for weeks they have been trying to sign a center forward and although he arrived Angel Sepulvedait was established that another attacker was still being sought, but abroad.
However, it seems that the desired reinforcement will not arrive and they will close ranks with what they currently have. In this way, the opportunities for the Mexican will increase, so he hopes to be able to gain the trust of the coaching staff headed by Joaquin Moreno.
The Aztec footballer had minutes in the U-23 of the light blue team and was able to score a goal in the light blue victory against the Red Devils, so there is hope that his goals can help the team.
The reality for the youth squad Monarchs Morelia is that at first he is a substitute and little by little he progressively has more minutes, to compete with the main attacker who at the moment is the South American Diber Changingwhich although it has not been the best so far, the board made a strong investment in it.
Therefore, the player will have to wait on the bench and take advantage of his opportunities in order to have the possibility of seriously competing for ownership.
On the other hand, it is unlikely that changing and Sepulveda play together from the beginning, but the coach could test whether at any given moment he moves to Moises Vieira.
