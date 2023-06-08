The departure of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid has made a lot of noise inside and outside the club. However, there is another casualty that hits the plans of the team from the capital of Spain. It is about the departure of Marco Asensio, whom the merengue team sought to renew by all means, however, his new role within the squad as a substitute and the salary that PSG has offered him, have led the Mallorcan to take a flight to France.
Both Ancelotti and Florentino knew that there were options for Asensio to stay within the club because of his love for it, on the other hand, both understood that the striker was much more outside than inside. Therefore, all the time they drew up an emergency plan in case the team in Tokyo 2020 left, and said action plan has been activated, his name is Brahim, his last name is Díaz and his return to the White House has been confirmed.
After years of growth on loan within AC Milan, Real Madrid has made the decision to add Brahím to the squad, who would also have signed a contract extension with the White House until 2027. Thus, after Bellingham and Fran García, Díaz is Ancelotti’s third reinforcement this summer and originally, his role will be the same as Asensio’s in the squad, although it may change due to the enormous ability of the Spaniard to deliver in many areas of the pitch.
