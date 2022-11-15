After so much waiting and so much countdown, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner and in just one week the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni will be debuting in Group C against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22 , starting at 7 am in Argentina.
The anxiety is total and is increasing with the passing of the hours, and although the friendly commitment against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday is still missing, we can already say that the numbers of the 26 footballers summoned by the DT from Pujato are confirmed.
Franco Armani will wear number 1 since the holder “Dibu” Martínez chose to continue with 23 on his back. Gerónimo Rulli, the other goalkeeper on the list, will have the number 12.
Of course, the “10” will go to the captain and maximum reference of the team: Lionel Messi. Julián Álvarez surprised and kept number 9, because “Toro” Lautaro Martínez, starting center forward, will continue with number 22. Ángel Di María, another of the historics, will continue with his classic number 11.
1- Franco Armani
2- John Foyth
3-Nicolas Tagliafico
4-Nicolas Montiel
5-Leandro Paredes
6- German Pezzella
7- Rodrigo DePaul
8- Marcos Acuna
9-Julian Alvarez
10-Lionel Messi
11-Angel Di Maria
12-Geronimo Rulli
13- Cristian Romero
14- Exequiel Palacios
15- Nicolas Gonzalez
16- Joaquin Correa
17- Alejandro Gomez
18- Guido Rodriguez
19- Nicolas Otamendi
20- Alexis Mac Allister
21- Paulo Dybala
22- Lautaro Martinez
23- Emiliano Martinez
24- Enzo Fernandez
25-Lisandro Martinez
26- Nahuel Molina
