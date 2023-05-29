The project of Blue Cross with Ricardo Ferretti front is paying its first dividends. After several tournaments full of failures, the sky-blue board opted for ‘Tuca’ to lead a restructuring of the squad. The Machine already added to carlos salcedo as his first reinforcement for the Opening 2023 of the MX League. According to several recent reports, the La Noria team would be close to adding two other signings.
La Máquina Celeste needs to strengthen its spine and for this it would be looking for a top-level central defender and at least two forwards. With this in mind, the capital team would have an agreement with Santos Laguna to get two of their players: Matheus Doria and edward aguirre.
Gustavo Mendoza, a communicator for the Fox Sports network, indicated that Matheus Doria and ‘Mudo’ Aguirre are practically fixed with the Celeste Machine. In this way, Cruz Azul would already add three reinforcements for the Apertura 2023 tournament. This information indicates that the signing of the Brazilian central defender was around six million dollars and that his contract will be for three years with the option of one more.
Doria and Salcedo arrive at Cruz Azul to cover the departures of Julio César Domínguez and Ramiro Funes Mori, who were the starters in the most recent tournament.
In the case of Eduardo Aguirre, he will arrive to compete for a position up front. The Machine only has Augusto Lotti for this position after the departures of michael estrada and Gonzalo Carneiro.
Another striker is expected to arrive at La Noria, in addition to ‘Mudo’.
