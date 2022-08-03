After many rumors and false hopes, it was confirmed that The Joker 2 is real, it will be played again by Joaquin Phoenix and will bring us to his new version of Harley Quinn and, in addition, It will be a musical set in the Arkham Institute for the Mentally Ill.favorite place Batman’s friends.

Warner Bros Pictures, after making official the Cancellation of Batgirl and the possible disappearance of The Flashalso tried to give good news and with it it was confirmed The Joker 2, which will bear the official name of Joker: Folie A Deux. As released by the producer, will premiere on October 4, 2024 to arrive exactly five years after the first tape.

The sequel will again be directed by Todd Phillips and will be co-written with Scott Silver. Also, it is expected that Lady Gaga is part of the cast in the film, although it has not yet been confirmed if she will have any special role as an actress.or it will simply be part of the project making the soundtrack or something related to music.

Joaquin Phoenix will once again put himself in the shoes of the Joker | Source: Warner Bros.

On the other hand, one of the most important things that were extracted from this confirmation, is that Joker 2 it will be a musicaltaking a totally different approach from the one that its first installment had, and also with a proposal not seen before in superhero movies.

The Joker musical will take Joaquin Phoenix to the Arkham mental hospital, one of the most important and iconic places in the entire Batman universe. It is because of that it is expected that we will now see Harley Quinn appearbecause it is in this place where he has always met what is possibly his most important ally.

Todd Phillips will have a new opportunity to show his raw Joker | Source: Warner Bros.

For now, there are no more details, but Joaquin Phoenix gave some advances in an interview for The Playlist, where he said:

“I mean, I don’t know. Ever since we started filming we started to… you know, she’s an interesting character. There are some things that I can do with this character and I will explore later. But what will actually happen (in The Joker 2)? I do not know“

The first part of this film managed to raise 1,000 million dollars despite having been made with only 60 million dollars of budget. This was important to Warner Bros. and DC Comics, who were looking to secure a sequel even though there didn’t seem to be any room for it after Todd Phillips’ ending for this one.

However, it is now made up: The Joker 2 or Joker: Joker: Folie A Deux will be released on October 4, 2024.