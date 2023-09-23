Monterrey has had a good campaign in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX, however, the team led by Fernando Ortiz has suffered several important losses due to injury.
For this weekend’s Clásico Regio, one of the most important matches on the Rayados calendar, the albiazul team will not be able to count on players like Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodrigo Aguirre and Germán Berterame.
One of the top figures of this squad was in doubt for the duel against Tigres, corresponding to matchday 9 of Apertura 2023. However, it seems that his participation in the classic is fully confirmed.
This is Sergio Canales, who came off as a substitute in the matchday 8 duel due to muscle discomfort. According to the most recent reports, the Spanish midfielder will be able to play against the UANL team.
The former Betis player will be part of the Monterrey squad to play the classic against Tigres. Fernando Ortiz spoke about Canales’ situation and guaranteed that he will have minutes.
“He (Sergio Canales) is fine. Today he told me that he doesn’t feel pain. He is optimal to be able to be and tomorrow will depend on whether or not he starts from me.”
– Fernando Ortiz
Surprisingly, ‘Tano’ suggested that Funes Mori could enter the call at the last minute. The Argentine strategist indicated that he has seen ‘Twin’ training well and that it will not be until before the game that he makes the decision whether or not to include him on the substitute bench.
#Confirmed #important #Rayados #player #action #Classic #Tigres